Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 39,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $200.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.