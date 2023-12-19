Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $621.02. The company had a trading volume of 219,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $621.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $543.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.32. The firm has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.