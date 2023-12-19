Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 9,150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

