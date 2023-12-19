Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

GS stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.44. The stock had a trading volume of 460,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $386.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

