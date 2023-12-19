iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.80. 1,828,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.