Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $411.62. The company had a trading volume of 252,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,955. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.73 and its 200 day moving average is $383.73. The company has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

