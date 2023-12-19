NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181,694. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

