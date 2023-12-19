Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $23,044,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.61. The stock had a trading volume of 454,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,801. The company has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.73. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

