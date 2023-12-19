Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

