Mayport LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayport LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 812,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,003. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $149.95.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.