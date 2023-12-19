Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 335 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,669. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.