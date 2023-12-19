Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $82.40. 1,817,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,638. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

