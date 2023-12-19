WealthOne LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthOne LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,797,377. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

