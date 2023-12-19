WealthOne LLC Acquires 1,730 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WealthOne LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 18.1% of WealthOne LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.78. 745,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $149.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

