Insight Folios Inc Buys Shares of 78,800 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000. ONEOK comprises 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

