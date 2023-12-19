Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $149.64. 662,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,251. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $149.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

