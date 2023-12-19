Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 1,384 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.