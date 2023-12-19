Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.94. 2,053,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,836. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

