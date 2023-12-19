Insight Folios Inc Has $6.07 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

IBM stock opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

