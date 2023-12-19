Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.38. 460,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.27.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

