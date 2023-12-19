Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $626,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Adobe by 157.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 36,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $599.13 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $581.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.26.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

