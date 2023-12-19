McLean Asset Management Corp Has $336,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.56. The company had a trading volume of 276,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,170. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

