Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 269 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $910,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 85.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.6% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. 3,653,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,851,453. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

