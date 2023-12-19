Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 50,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.75. 11,911,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,288,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $200.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

