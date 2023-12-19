Spence Asset Management Purchases 414 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 5.2% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $328.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.21 and its 200 day moving average is $306.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

