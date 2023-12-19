Polianta Ltd Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Polianta Ltd lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after buying an additional 117,495 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $165.29. The company had a trading volume of 788,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,929. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $165.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

