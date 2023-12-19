Polianta Ltd Invests $1.06 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fortinet by 57.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,659 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

