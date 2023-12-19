iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, reaching $278.05. The company had a trading volume of 345,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,204. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.87 and its 200 day moving average is $256.35. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.36.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

