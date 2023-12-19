Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 15,444 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $314,712,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2,602.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.47. 710,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,556. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

