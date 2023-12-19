WealthOne LLC Sells 5,269 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthOne LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.89. 1,726,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

