Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8,127.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

