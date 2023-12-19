Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $626,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

