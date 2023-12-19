First International Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First International Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,655,000 after purchasing an additional 159,853 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

IBM stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.73. 954,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,215. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

