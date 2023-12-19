NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $8,971,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 253,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. 2,695,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186,329. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

