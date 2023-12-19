Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 221.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 391.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. 4,144,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,031,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

