ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $115.81. 1,622,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

