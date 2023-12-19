McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 3,085 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.24. 185,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.