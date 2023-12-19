McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 3,085 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.24. 185,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
