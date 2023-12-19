HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,511 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. 228,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,511. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.