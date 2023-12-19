Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.23. The company had a trading volume of 158,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,456. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $213.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

