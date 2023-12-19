Udine Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.7% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

NYSE BX traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $128.25. 1,130,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,414. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

