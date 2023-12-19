Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys 211 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.1% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 157.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,234,911. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.37. 416,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $426.37. The company has a market cap of $398.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.18 and a 200 day moving average of $396.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.