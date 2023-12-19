Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJH stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.04. The stock had a trading volume of 367,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,204. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.87 and a 200 day moving average of $256.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

