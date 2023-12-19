Field & Main Bank Has $1.37 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.87. 420,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,931. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

