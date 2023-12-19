Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $311.67. The company had a trading volume of 312,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,482. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $311.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

