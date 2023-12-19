Field & Main Bank Purchases 4,200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.37. General Electric has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

