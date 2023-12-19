CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 68,347 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.