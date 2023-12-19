Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.28. 100,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,893. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

