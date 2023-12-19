Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.15. 890,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

