Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Reduced by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,978 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

GILD stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.