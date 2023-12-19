Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $1,934,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 21.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 77.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $285.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

